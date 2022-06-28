Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 550,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.45. 12,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,369. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.11 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

