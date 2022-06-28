Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Prologis stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

