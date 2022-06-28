Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,186,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,305,000 after acquiring an additional 470,569 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.36. 8,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

