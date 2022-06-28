Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $186.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

