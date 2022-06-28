Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:AREGet Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $186.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.