Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $142.71. 58,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

