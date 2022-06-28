Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $256.88. 19,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average is $250.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.21.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

