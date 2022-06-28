Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,588. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,972.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,867 shares of company stock worth $3,966,608. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

