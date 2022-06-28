Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.21. Guild shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 419 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $605.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $481.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Guild in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guild by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Guild during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

