Gulden Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $62.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00261080 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008191 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

