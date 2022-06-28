Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 218,265 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,265 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $115,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. 160,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,667,484. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.