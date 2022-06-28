Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,976 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Cummins worth $97,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.00. 4,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

