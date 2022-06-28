Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 697,488 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697,488 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 2.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $81,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 58,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

