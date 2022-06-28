Handshake (HNS) Trading Up 19% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Handshake has a total market cap of $36.48 million and $78,901.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,178.04 or 0.05701523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00077852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00569783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00527257 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 503,077,544 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

