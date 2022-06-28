Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 1,560.0% in June

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 1,560.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.3649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.39%.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

