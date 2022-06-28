Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HHV remained flat at $GBX 66.75 ($0.82) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £178.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.42. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a one year low of GBX 65.60 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 97.90 ($1.20).

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (Get Rating)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.