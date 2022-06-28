Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $13,257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $916.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

