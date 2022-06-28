Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.
HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $916.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
