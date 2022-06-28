Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. 28,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,801,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
