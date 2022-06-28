Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. 28,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,801,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 653,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

