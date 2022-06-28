Head-To-Head Comparison: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) versus Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) and Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Maravai LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics -305.27% -273.73% -45.79% Maravai LifeSciences 25.25% 96.51% 25.71%

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Maravai LifeSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $77.80 million 14.31 -$281.31 million ($4.04) -3.79 Maravai LifeSciences $799.24 million 8.96 $182.04 million $1.59 17.65

Maravai LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maravai LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revance Therapeutics and Maravai LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 54.25%. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.47%. Given Maravai LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maravai LifeSciences is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maravai LifeSciences has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maravai LifeSciences beats Revance Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA in preclinical trial for the treatment of migraine, as well as a topical program for various indications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in two segments, Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as plasmid DNA and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, and custom services. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

