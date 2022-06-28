Head-To-Head Comparison: Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

54.4% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $718.10 million 0.35 $67.23 million $1.82 2.97 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pangaea Logistics Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.12%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 10.39% 25.96% 11.26% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats OceanPal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 16, 2022, the company owned and operated a fleet of 25 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

