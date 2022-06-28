Head-To-Head Comparison: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) vs. TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PolarityTE alerts:

This table compares PolarityTE and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $9.40 million 0.79 -$30.19 million ($6.25) -0.27 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 109.94 -$28.67 million ($1.84) -1.03

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PolarityTE and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 0 0 2.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -304.42% -132.71% -79.78% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -292.18% -125.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats PolarityTE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Case Western Reserve University for the development of TRC102; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.