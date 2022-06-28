Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 175,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,272,723 shares.The stock last traded at $28.10 and had previously closed at $27.70.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,711,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,650,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,005 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,029,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the period.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

