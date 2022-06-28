HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.14, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

