Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at CL King

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at CL King from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.95 and a 200-day moving average of $205.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $263,020,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,539 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

