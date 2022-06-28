HempCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $579,050.59 and approximately $15.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,576,047 coins and its circulating supply is 266,440,897 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

