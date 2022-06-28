Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

