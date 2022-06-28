Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $126.00.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

