Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading 3% Higher

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.01 and last traded at $110.22. 74,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,724,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after purchasing an additional 469,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

