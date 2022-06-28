High Liner Foods Incorporated Purchases 8,294 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,727.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,727.83.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,485.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,896.97.

On Monday, June 20th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,398 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,857.98.

On Friday, June 17th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,049.10.

On Wednesday, June 15th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,318.96.

On Monday, June 13th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,616.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,891.37.

Shares of TSE HLF traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1-year low of C$11.06 and a 1-year high of C$15.45.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$355.85 million. Analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

