Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,513. The company has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

