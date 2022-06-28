Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $21,130,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 32,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,726. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.