Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CRWD traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $176.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.29 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.