Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IEFA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. 10,922,989 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.