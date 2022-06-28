Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. 10,922,989 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

