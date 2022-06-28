Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 27,166 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,166 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 325,595 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,674,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $94,513,000 after acquiring an additional 85,497 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,747,516. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

