Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.11.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,355. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

