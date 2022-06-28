Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $178.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.