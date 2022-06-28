Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Lifted by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 2.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $250,526,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,320 shares of company stock valued at $56,262,100 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

