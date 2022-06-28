Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of HEX traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.40. 1,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF has a 1 year low of C$6.28 and a 1 year high of C$7.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEX. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

