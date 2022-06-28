Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Trading Up 5.4%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 100,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,087,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

