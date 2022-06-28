Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 15th

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.