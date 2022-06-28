HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 7.8%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $307.29 and last traded at $307.40. Approximately 24,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 616,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.33.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.68.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $203,440,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.