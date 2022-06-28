Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.92. Hyliion shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 11,359 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 13,618.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

