Iain Ferguson Buys 500 Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £483.15 ($592.75) per share, with a total value of £241,575 ($296,374.68).
Iain Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 22nd, Iain Ferguson bought 39 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £498.48 ($611.56) per share, with a total value of £19,440.72 ($23,850.72).
LON PNL traded down GBX 100 ($1.23) during trading on Tuesday, hitting £482 ($591.34). The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £488.95 and a 200 day moving average price of £493.32. Personal Assets Trust plc has a twelve month low of £470.50 ($577.23) and a twelve month high of £511.66 ($627.73).
About Personal Assets Trust (Get Rating)
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.