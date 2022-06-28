Iain Ferguson Buys 500 Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £483.15 ($592.75) per share, with a total value of £241,575 ($296,374.68).

On Friday, April 22nd, Iain Ferguson bought 39 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £498.48 ($611.56) per share, with a total value of £19,440.72 ($23,850.72).

LON PNL traded down GBX 100 ($1.23) during trading on Tuesday, hitting £482 ($591.34). The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £488.95 and a 200 day moving average price of £493.32. Personal Assets Trust plc has a twelve month low of £470.50 ($577.23) and a twelve month high of £511.66 ($627.73).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 280 ($3.44) dividend. This is an increase from Personal Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $140.00. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

