Ï„Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $324,931.08 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1,048.16 or 0.05142650 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $324,931.08 and $772.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,878.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.89 or 0.19629707 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00181483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00072222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.