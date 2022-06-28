Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1,068.47 or 0.05141767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $331,226.32 and $788.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00184705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

