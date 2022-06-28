Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.29 Per Share

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IDEA traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 349 ($4.28). 136,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.50. Ideagen has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 360 ($4.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

