IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0629 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $41.63 million and $12.66 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,894,695 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

