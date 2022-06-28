IGM Financial Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4368 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.