IGM Financial Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4368 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
