iMe Lab Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $194,461.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,465.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.16 or 0.17000167 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00180355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015471 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

