Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 817.6% in June

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 817.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Impala Platinum in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Impala Platinum stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 230,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,856. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

