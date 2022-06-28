Impossible Finance (IF) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $1,204.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance



